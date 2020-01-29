Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Kohl’s accounts for 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,843.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 726,291 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 824.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,013 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $16,239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $16,078,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 182.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 340,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

KSS stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

