Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 935.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,899 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

