Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 71,258 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 519.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Farmers National Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 36,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

