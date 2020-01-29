Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Euronav by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Euronav by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EURN opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

