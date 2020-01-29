Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,785,000 after purchasing an additional 291,768 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,931,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,859,000 after purchasing an additional 280,469 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 334,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 179,290 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,804,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,066,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $97.24 and a 12 month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

