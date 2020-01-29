Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 88,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.54% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. This is a boost from Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

