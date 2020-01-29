Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 119,821 Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

