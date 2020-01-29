Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 75,421 Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.