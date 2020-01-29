Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 81,158 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $30.98.

