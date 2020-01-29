Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 564.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.3% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $316.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

