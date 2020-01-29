Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $3.26 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 191.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,279,000 after purchasing an additional 527,421 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 59,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43.

