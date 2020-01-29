Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $4.56 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1,478.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 107,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 71,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $196.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.14 and a 200-day moving average of $184.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.83 and a 52-week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

