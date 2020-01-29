Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.28.

