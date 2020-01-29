Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 544.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.90. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

