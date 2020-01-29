Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 355.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

CAT opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.