Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $3.25 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

