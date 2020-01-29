Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $3.57 Million in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

