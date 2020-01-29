Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $3.62 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 563.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 673,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 571,753 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

