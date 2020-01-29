Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TH Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

NYSE BABA opened at $210.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.08. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

