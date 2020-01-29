Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $5.56 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,904 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.5% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 487,907 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after acquiring an additional 209,544 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 512,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Shares of COST stock opened at $310.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.