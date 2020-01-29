Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.38 and a 1-year high of $203.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

