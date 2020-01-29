Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 11,570 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

