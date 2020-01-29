Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 6,867 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $328.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.34 and a 200 day moving average of $307.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.08 and a 52 week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

