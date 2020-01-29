Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 201,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 265,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

