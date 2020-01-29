Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 510,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 227,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the period.

BSCM opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

