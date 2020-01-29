Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $221.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.52 and a 200 day moving average of $198.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $160.99 and a 12 month high of $225.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

