Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 6,325 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after buying an additional 644,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,177,000 after buying an additional 434,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

NYSE ABBV opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

