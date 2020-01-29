Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $4.26 Million Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. Marriott International accounts for about 1.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after purchasing an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,574,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.8% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 238,734 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 894,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $519,718.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,877.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $141.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $109.98 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

