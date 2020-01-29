Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $5.43 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,377 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,000. Target accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Target by 113.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 13,471.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 465,691 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Target by 4,016.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 86.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

NYSE TGT opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.37. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

