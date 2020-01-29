Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after acquiring an additional 510,969 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,887,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,217,000 after acquiring an additional 213,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $110.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

