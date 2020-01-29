Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,650,000 after buying an additional 363,209 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,607,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,128,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,593,000 after buying an additional 54,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,003,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

