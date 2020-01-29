Beam (BEAM) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $36.75 million and $36.42 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00007280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036604 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 54,005,320 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.