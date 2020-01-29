BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $23.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 66.4% against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000193 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,348,463,294 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

