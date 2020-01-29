Beaxy Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $1,339.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.06 or 0.05657697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128541 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016822 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002693 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,377,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

