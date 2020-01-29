Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises 2.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Becton Dickinson and worth $51,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 714,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $282.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $283.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.