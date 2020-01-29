Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 714,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,429. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $283.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.73.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

