Beetle Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $28,449.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 214,146,107 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

