Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Update

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 438,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

