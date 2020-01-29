Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average of $120.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

