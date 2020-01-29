Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $17.97 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,969,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 15.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $190.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $141.18 and a 12-month high of $193.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

