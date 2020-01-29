Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.23 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $144.55 and a 12 month high of $170.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

