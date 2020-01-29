Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,000. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1,203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKD opened at $188.77 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $191.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.68.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

