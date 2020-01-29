Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,316,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 8.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

BND stock opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $85.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

