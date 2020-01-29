Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

