Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $16.64 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 177,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,643,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 14.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83.

