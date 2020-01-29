Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.17 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 85,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKG opened at $212.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.64.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

