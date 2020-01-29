Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $413,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53.

