Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) a €66.00 Price Target

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compugroup Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.43 ($67.94).

Get Compugroup Medical alerts:

COP traded down €0.85 ($0.99) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €60.65 ($70.52). 48,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €63.28 and its 200 day moving average is €60.17. Compugroup Medical has a 12 month low of €42.78 ($49.74) and a 12 month high of €74.80 ($86.98).

Compugroup Medical Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.