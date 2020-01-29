Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €58.00 Price Target

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €58.00 ($67.44) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

FRA has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.50 ($90.12).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA traded down €0.22 ($0.26) on Wednesday, hitting €67.70 ($78.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,333 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.17. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.