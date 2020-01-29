Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €134.64 ($156.55).

ETR:SAP traded up €0.16 ($0.19) on Wednesday, reaching €120.00 ($139.53). 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of €122.55 and a 200-day moving average of €116.25. SAP has a 52-week low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 52-week high of €125.96 ($146.47).

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

